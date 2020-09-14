Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Batting third and playing center field, went 0 for 3 with two walks and a strikeout in a 5-3 win over the Rockies.
Monday: The Angels are off.
Tuesday: They begin a three-game series at home against the Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. Left-hander Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 7.52 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .296 (48 for 162) with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs and 39 runs in 43 games. His on-base percentage is .403, his OPS 1.051. Through Sunday, he was tied for the major-league lead in homers with the New York Yankees’ Luke Voit and the Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz.
The Angels are 20-28.
