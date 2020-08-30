Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, runs past Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Justus Sheffield, who fields the ball during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Sheffield threw the ball beyond the first baseman; it was ruled a single. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, races home to score on a two-run single by Albert Pujols against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Mike Trout scores on an Anthony Rendon double during the Angels’ win against Seattle on Saturday night. Trout drove in six runs in the game to take the major league lead. He also scored four runs. On Sunday, he walked three times.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, left, celebrates with right fielder Jo Adell after the Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 16-3 in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout hits a three-run home run next to Seattle Mariners catcher Austin Nola during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches solo home run next to Seattle Mariners catcher Austin Nola during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, gets congratulations from Albert Pujols after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Seattle Mariners second baseman Shed Long Jr., center, relays a throw over Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, bottom, to get Angels' Anthony Rendon at first, for a double play, with Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford watching during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Brady Lail during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 3 for 4, including a three-run home run, scored four runs, drove in six and walked once to lead the Angels to a 16-3 win over the visiting Mariners. He batted third and played center field.
Sunday: Went 0 for 2 with three walks in a 2-1 loss to the Mariners. Trout played center field and batted third.
Monday: Left-hander Marco Gonzales (3-2, 3.63) will start the series finale at 4:10 p.m., a game MLB Network will televise. Trout is hitting .419 (13 for 31) with three home runs, five RBIs and five walks against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .277 (33 for 119) with 12 home runs, 32 RBIs, tops in the major leagues, and 26 runs in 31 games. His on-base percentage is .369, his OPS .991.
The Angels are 12-23, the worst record in the American League.
