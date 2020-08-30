Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Went 3 for 4, including a three-run home run, scored four runs, drove in six and walked once to lead the Angels to a 16-3 win over the visiting Mariners. He batted third and played center field.

Sunday: Went 0 for 2 with three walks in a 2-1 loss to the Mariners. Trout played center field and batted third.

Monday: Left-hander Marco Gonzales (3-2, 3.63) will start the series finale at 4:10 p.m., a game MLB Network will televise. Trout is hitting .419 (13 for 31) with three home runs, five RBIs and five walks against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .277 (33 for 119) with 12 home runs, 32 RBIs, tops in the major leagues, and 26 runs in 31 games. His on-base percentage is .369, his OPS .991.

The Angels are 12-23, the worst record in the American League.

