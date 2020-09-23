Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 2 with three walks in a 4-2 victory over the host San Diego Padres. Trout batted third and played center field.
Wednesday: Mike Clevinger (3-2, 3.10) is scheduled to start the 4:10 p.m. series finale for San Diego. Trout is hitting .214 (3 for 14) with a solo home run against him.
Next: The Angels are off Thursday and wrap their season with three games at Dodger Stadium starting Friday.
Stats: Trout is hitting .288 (55 for 191) with 16 home runs, 43 RBIs and 40 runs in 51 games. Trout’s on-base percentage is .397, his OPS 1.004. He has stolen one base and been caught once.
The Angels are 25-31.
