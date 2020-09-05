Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 3 with two-run homer in the first inning of a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros. Trout's homer was the 299th for his career, tying him with Tim Salmon for the franchise record. He walked three times and later scored the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning.
Saturday: The home series continued in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Sunday: The series concludes 4:10 p.m. Sunday. Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.58) will start for Houston. Trout is 0 for 7 against him.
Stats: Trout was hitting .276 (37 for 134) with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs and 29 runs in 35 games. His on-base percentage is .371, his OPS .998.
The Angels are 14-25.
— Press staff reports
