Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Saturday: Went 1 for 4 and drove in three runs to help the Angels defeat the Athletics 4-3. Trout hit his second double of the season. He batted third and played center field as Los Angeles ended a four-game losing streak.

Sunday: Went 0 for 4 but walked, stole a base and scored a run in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to the A’s. He batted third and played center field.

Monday: The Angels play at Houston at 9:10 p.m. Left-hander Framber Valdez (2-2, 1.72) will start for the Astros. Trout is 0 for 4 with two walks against him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .270 (27 for 100) with 10 home runs, 25 RBIs and 18 runs in 25 games. He’s stolen two bases on two attempts. His on-base percentage is .342, his OPS .952. The Angels are 9-20.

— Press staff, wire reports

