Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Monday: Went 4 for 5 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 10-9 win over the Athletics.

Tuesday: The series is set to continue with a 9:40 p.m. game in Anaheim.

Wednesday: The series finale is set for 4:10 p.m. Chris Bassitt (1-0, 1.08) is Oakland's scheduled starter. Trout is 5 for 12 (.417) against him.

Stats: Trout began Tuesday hitting .333 (18 for 54) with seven home runs, 14 RBIs and 12 runs in 13 games. His on-base percentage was .383, his OPS 1.124.

-- Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments