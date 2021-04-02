 Skip to main content
Daily Mike Trout report: Starts season with game-tying hit in eighth inning of Angels' 4-3 victory
Daily Mike Trout report: Starts season with game-tying hit in eighth inning of Angels' 4-3 victory

Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he's never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Thursday: Went 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in a season-opening 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. His RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning tied the game at 3-3.

Friday: Check back tonight for results of their late game.

Saturday. The series continues at 9:07 p.m. Lance Lynn is scheduled to start for Chicago. Trout is hitting .231 (6 for 26) with two home runs and three RBIs.

Stats: Trout began Friday hitting. 304 (1,381 for 4,541) in a career that began in 2011. He had hit 302 home runs to go with 799 RBIs and 945 runs in 1,253 games. Trout’s on-base percentage was .418, his OPS 1.000. He had stolen 201 bases and been caught 37 times.

— Press staff reports

