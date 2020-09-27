Daily Mike Trout report: Sits out last 2 games, finishes season at .281

Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Did not play in a 7-6 loss to the host Los Angeles Dodgers. The Angels were eliminated from postseason contention Friday night.
Sunday: Did not play in the Angels’ season-ending 5-0 loss to the Dodgers.
What he said: Trout acknowledged in a story by Rhett Bollinger on MLB.com that a late-season slump likely cost him a chance to win the MVP award.
“You got to stay hot,” Trout said. “It’s a short season. You always have that month in a full season where you’re grinding or you’re trying to figure out how to get back. It seems likes I had a couple good stretches and battled through a few more. It was a grind, for sure. Sixty games doesn’t seem a lot, but it was. It was tough for me.”
Stats: Trout finished his 10th MLB season hitting .281 (56 for 199) with 17 home runs, 46 RBIs and 41 runs in 53 games. Trout’s on-base percentage was .390, his OPS .993. He stole one base and was caught once. The Angels finished 26-34.
— Press staff reports
