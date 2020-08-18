Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Monday: Hit a two-out, game-tying solo home run in the third inning of the Angles’ 7-6 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants. Playing center field and batting third, Trout went 1 for 4. The homer was his 10th of the season and briefly gave him the major league lead, but the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. soon hit his 10th and then his 11th in a game against the Rangers.

Tuesday: Went 0 for 2 with two walks and a run scored in an 8-2 loss to the Giants.

Wednesday: Johnny Cueto (1-0, 4.62) is scheduled to start for San Francisco in the 9:45 p.m. game. Trout is hitting .111 (1 for 9) against him.

Dad strength: Trout has hit nine homers in 14 games since the birth of his son, Beckham.

No waiting around: Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reported Trout’s home run Monday came on the first pitch of the at-bat, a pitch at which Trout typically does not swing. It was only the 25th of his 295 career HRs hit on the first pitch, Bollinger wrote, and it left his bat at 106.3 mph, according to Statcast.

Skid stopped: The Angels snapped a four-game losing streak, improving to 8-15, on Tommy La Stella’s game-ending homer with Trout in the on-deck circle.

Stats: Trout is hitting .291 (23 for 79) with 10 home runs, 20 RBIs and 16 runs in 20 games. His on-base percentage is .3576, his OPS 1.039.

Next: The Giants will finish the Giants series on Thursday night and open a three-game series at first-place Oakland on Friday.

— Press staff reports

