Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: Went 1 for 4 with a walk in the Angels' 9-8 loss to Arizona in a series opener at home. He batted third and played center field.
Wednesday: Left-hander Caleb Smith (0-0, 3.00) is scheduled to start the 9:40 pm. game for the Diamondbacks. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .295 (49 for 166) with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs and 39 runs in 44 games. His on-base percentage is .403, his OPS 1.042. He has stolen one base and been caught once. Trout is tied for second with the Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz for the major league lead in homers. The Yankees' Luke Voit has 18.
The Angels are 20-29.
