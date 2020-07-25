Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Season opener: On Friday night, he went 1 for 3 with an intentional walk and was hit by a pitch in the Angels' 10-inning, 7-3 loss to the Athletics in Oakland. It was the first game in MLB history in which each team started the 10th inning with a runner on second base. Trout batted second and played center field.

Saturday: The teams play again at 4:10 p.m. Left-hander Sean Manea is scheduled to start for Oakland. Trout is hitting .412 (7 for 17) with three home runs and four RBIs against him.

Stats: Trout entered the season batting .305 with 285 home runs, 752 RBIs and 903 runs scored. His on-base percentage was .419, his OPS 1.000.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments