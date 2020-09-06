Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: His 300th career home run set the franchise record, breaking the mark first set by Tim Salmon, and was a highlight in their 10-9 win in the first game of a doubleheader sweep against Houston. Trout went 3 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored.
In the second game, a 7-6 Angels victory, he went 1 for 2 (sixth double of season) with two walks and two runs scored. He batted third and played center field in both games.
Sunday: Did not play in the Angels’ 9-5 win in the series finale.
Monday: The Angels are off. They will open a series at Texas at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.67) is scheduled to start for the Rangers. Trout is hitting. 250 (5 for 2) with two home runs and three RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .295 (41 for 139) with 15 home runs, 38 RBIs and 35 runs in 37 games. His on-base percentage is .395, his OPS 1.071.
The Angels are 17-25.
Milestone moment: Trout’s 300th homer was hit to right-center field off Brandon Bielak and cut the Angels’ deficit to 4-3 in the third inning. He became the 16th player to reach the 300 homers before turning 30 and the 11th-fastest by age to do it.
“It means a lot,” Trout said of the milestone. “Once I got within five, I started to think about it, and when I got No. 299 last night I was definitely thinking about it,.”
Salmon played his entire 14-year career with the Angels from 1992 to 2006 and was part of their only World Series championship in 2002. He is part of the team’s broadcast crew and was at Saturday’s games. He acknowledged Trout between innings.
“That was special. I knew he was up there watching,” Trout said.
