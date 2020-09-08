Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: Went 2 for 4 in the Angels' 7-1 loss at Texas. He batted third and played center field.
Wednesday: The series resumes at 8:05 p.m. Kyle Cody (0-1, 0.00 in one career start, three relief appearances) is scheduled to start for Texas. Trout has not faced the rookie.
Stats: Trout is hitting .301 (43 for 143) with 15 home runs, 38 RBIs and 35 runs in 38 games. His on-base percentage is .398, his OPS 1.069. He is tied for the major league homer lead with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres and Nelson Cruz of the Twins.
The Angels are 17-26.
