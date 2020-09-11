Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Batting third and playing center field, went 2 for 5 with two runs and a strike out in L.A.'s 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers in the series finale. Trout's solo homer in the fifth inning extended the Angels' lead to 4-1.
Friday: The Angels began a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Saturday: The series continues in Colorado at 8:10 p.m. Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.60) will start for the Rockies. Trout is 0 for 2 against him.
Stats: Trout entered Friday hitting .296 (45 for 152) with 16 home runs, which leads the majors, 39 RBIs and 37 runs in 40 games. His on-base percentage was .392, his OPS 1.057.
The Angels were 18-27.
— Press staff reports
