Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the third inning in the Angels’ 11-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.
Thursday: He was set to bat second and play center field in the series finale that ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series at 9:40 p.m. at home against the Houston Astros. Lance McCullers is scheduled to start for Houston. Trout is hitting .143 with a homer and two RBIs in 21 career at-bats against him.
Gone fishin’: Trout’s home run Wednesday gave him 298 for his career. He is one away from tying another fish-themed surname — Tim Salmon — for the Angels’ all-time home run leader. His 300th career blast will give him the franchise record.
Stats: Trout is hitting .268 (33 for 119) with 12 home runs, 32 RBIs and 26 runs in 32 games. He was tied for the American League lead in RBIs with Jose Abreu of the White Sox entering Tuesday, and they were one behind MLB leader Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres. Trout’s on-base percentage is .359, his OPS .960.
The Angels are 12-24, the worst record in the American League.
— Press staff reports
