Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Friday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in L.A.'s 8-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Saturday: The series continued at night in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Sunday: The series concludes at 3:10 p.m. in Colorado. Ryan Castellani (1-2, 5.34) will start for the Rockies. Trout has never faced him.
Up next: The Angels are off Monday. They begin a three-game series at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Stats: Trout entered Saturday hitting .303 (47 for 155) with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs and 38 runs in 41 games. His on-base percentage was .400, his OPS 1.065. He was tied for the major-league lead in homers with the New York Yankees' Luke Voit.
The Angels were 18-28.
— Press staff reports
