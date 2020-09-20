Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Saturday: Batting third and playing center field, went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a strikeout in a 4-3 win over Texas.
Sunday: Bating third and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 in a 7-2 loss to the Rangers.
Monday: The Angels wrap up the series vs. the Rangers at 4:10 p.m. Kyle Gibson (2-5, 5.18) will start for Texas. Trout is hitting .286 with a homer and two RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout entered Sunday hitting .293 (53 for 181) with 16 home runs, 43 RBIs and 40 runs in 48 games. Trout’s on-base percentage was .397, his OPS 1.016. He had stolen one base and been caught once.
The Angels are 23-31.
— Press staff reports
