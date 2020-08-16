Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 0-4 in a 7-4 loss to the host Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw gave up one run in seven innings to earn the win.

Saturday: Hit his ninth home run, tying him with Aaron Judge and Fernando Tatis Jr. for the major league lead, in the Angels' 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Dodgers. Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and his first stolen base of the season. His first-inning homer was a solo shot.

Sunday: The series finale is set for 4:10 p.m. Dustin May (1-1, 2.75) will start for the Dodgers. Trout has not faced him.

Stats: Trout is hitting .304 (21 for 69) with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and 14 runs in 17 games. His on-base percentage is .359, his OPS 1.069.

Press staff, wire reports

