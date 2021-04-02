Daily Mike Trout report: Another good game, but Angels lose this time

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, scores on a single by Justin Upton as Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, covers the plate and home plate umpire Larry Vanover watches during the fourth inning of an Opening Day baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
This is a 2021 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Angels active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via AP)
This is a 2020 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the Angels active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he's never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.
Thursday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in a season-opening 4-3 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox. His RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning tied the game at 3-3.
Friday: Batting third and playing center field, Trout went 2 for 3, including his first double of the season, in a 12-8 loss to the White Sox. He scored one, knocked in one and walked twice.
Saturday: The series continues at 9:07 p.m. Lance Lynn is scheduled to start for Chicago. Trout is hitting .231 (6 for 26) with two home runs and three RBIs against him.
Stats: Through two games, Trout is hitting .600 (3 for 5) with two runs, two RBIs and four walks. His on-base percentage is .778.
