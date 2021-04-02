Daily Mike Trout report: Another good game, but Angels lose this time

Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP. In his nine full seasons, he's never finished lower than fifth in MVP voting.

Thursday: Batting third and playing center field, he went 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in a season-opening 4-3 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox. His RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning tied the game at 3-3.

Friday: Batting third and playing center field, Trout went 2 for 3, including his first double of the season, in a 12-8 loss to the White Sox. He scored one, knocked in one and walked twice.

Saturday: The series continues at 9:07 p.m. Lance Lynn is scheduled to start for Chicago. Trout is hitting .231 (6 for 26) with two home runs and three RBIs against him.

Stats: Through two games, Trout is hitting .600 (3 for 5) with two runs, two RBIs and four walks. His on-base percentage is .778.

— Press staff reports

