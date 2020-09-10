Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Batting third and playing centerfield, went 0 for 4 with a walk and a strikeout in the Angels' 7-3 loss to the Texas Rangers
Thursday: The series concluded Thursday in L.A. Trout started, batting third and playing center field.
Friday: The Angels will begin a three-game series in Colorado against the Rockies beginning at 8:40 p.m. German Marquez (2-5, 4.58) will start for Colorado. Trout has never faced him.
Stats: Trout entered Thursday hitting .293 (43 for 145) with 15 home runs, 38 RBIs and 35 runs in 39 games. His on-base percentage was .392, his OPS 1.045. He was tied for the major-league home run lead with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres and Nelson Cruz of the Twins.
The Angels were 17-27.
— Associated Press
