Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Wednesday: Went 0 for 4, striking out twice and stranding four runners, in the Angels’ 7-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Thursday: The Angels wrapped up their series against the Giants in a game that ended too late.

Friday: L.A. opens a three-game series at 9:40 p.m. at first-place Oakland. Mike Fiers (2-1, 5.96) is scheduled to start for the Athleitcs. Trout is hitting .364 (12 for 33) with four doubles, five homers and 13 RBIs against him.

Stats: Trout was hitting .277 (23 for 83) with 10 home runs, 20 RBIs and 16 runs in 21 games through Wednesday. His on-base percentage was .340, his OPS .991.

Next: The Angels will open a three-game series at first-place Oakland on Friday. The Angels are 8-17 through Wednesday.

— Press staff reports

