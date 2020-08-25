Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Monday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in the Angels' 11-4 loss at Houston in the series opener. He batted third and played center field.

Tuesday: Went 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored in a 12-6 win over the Astros in the second game of a doubleheader. He batted leadoff and played center field. Batting third and playing center in the first game, he went 0 for 3 in a a 6-3 loss.

Wednesday: The threat of Hurricane Laura caused the postponement of the Astros-Angels game. It was rescheduled as part of a Sept. 5 doubleheader at Anaheim. The game initially scheduled for Thursday was rescheduled to be part of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Alternate transportation: Trout says he has a fear of flying and would not fly with the team if the storm was close when the Angels were set to take off from Houston, according to a story by Rhett Bollinger for MLB.com

"I do not like turbulence, you can ask any of my fellow teammates,” Trout said before the postponement of Wednesday's game. “I already told (teammate Justin Upton) that if we play Wednesday, and there's a hurricane close, we're driving six hours west, and then we're flying out somewhere. I'm not taking off in a hurricane, I'll tell you that."

Stats: Trout is hitting .255 (28 for 110) with 10 home runs, 25 RBIs and 21 runs in 28 games. His on-base percentage is .333, his OPS .897. The  Angels are 10-22, the worst record in the major leagues.

— Press staff, wire reports

