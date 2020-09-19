Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Thursday: Batting third and playing center field, Trout went 1 for 3 with two RBIs in a 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks. He hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning for the game's first run and added a run-scoring single in the second to make it 5-0.
Friday: For results and stats from the opener of a four-game series at home against Texas, go to PressofAC.com.
Saturday: Lance Lynn (6-2, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to start the 9:10 p.m. game for the Rangers. Trout is hitting .261 (6 for 23) with two home runs and three RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout began Friday hitting .295 (51 for 173) with 16 home runs, 42 RBIs and 39 runs in 46 games. His on-base percentage was .400, his OPS 1.030. He had stolen one base and been caught once.
The Angels were 21-30.
