Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 0 for 2 with three walks, including two intentional, in a 2-1 loss to the Mariners. Trout played center field and batted third.
Monday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4, striking out three times, in a 2-1 loss to Seattle.
Tuesday: The Angels are off. They open a two-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.
Stats: Trout is hitting .268 (33 for 119) with 12 home runs, 32 RBIs, tops in the major leagues through Sunday, and 26 runs in 32 games. His on-base percentage is .359, his OPS .960.
The Angels are 12-24, the worst record in the American League.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.