Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Did not play in the Angels’ 9-5 win in the series finale.
Monday: The Angels are off.
Tuesday: They will open a series at Texas at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.67) is scheduled to start for the Rangers. Trout is hitting. 250 (5 for 2) with two home runs and three RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .295 (41 for 139) with 15 home runs, 38 RBIs and 35 runs in 37 games. His on-base percentage is .395, his OPS 1.071. He and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres began the day sharing the major league lead in home runs.
The Angels are 17-25.
