Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Monday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4, striking out three times, in a 2-1 loss to Seattle.
Tuesday: The Angels were off.
Wednesday: They open a two-game series at home against San Diego at 9:40 p.m. Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 2.35) is scheduled to start for the Padres. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .268 (33 for 119) with 12 home runs, 32 RBIs and 26 runs in 32 games. He was tied for the American League lead in RBIs with Jose Abreu of the White Sox entering Tuesday, and they were one behind MLB leader Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres. Trout's on-base percentage is .359, his OPS .960.
The Angels are 12-24, the worst record in the American League.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.