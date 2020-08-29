Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches solo home run next to Seattle Mariners catcher Austin Nola during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, gets congratulations from Albert Pujols after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Seattle Mariners second baseman Shed Long Jr., center, relays a throw over Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, bottom, to get Angels' Anthony Rendon at first, for a double play, with Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford watching during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Brady Lail during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo (4) gets congrats from Mike Trout (27) after Tengifo's home run during the fourth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws against Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout, left, during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, looks up after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game as San Francisco Giants catcher Chadwick Tromp looks on in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches solo home run next to Seattle Mariners catcher Austin Nola during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, gets congratulations from Albert Pujols after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo
Seattle Mariners second baseman Shed Long Jr., center, relays a throw over Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, bottom, to get Angels' Anthony Rendon at first, for a double play, with Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford watching during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Brady Lail during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo (4) gets congrats from Mike Trout (27) after Tengifo's home run during the fourth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws against Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout, left, during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Mike Trout cracks a two-run double for the Angels off the Athletics’ Chris Bassitt during Saturday’s game in Oakland. Trout had three RBIs midway through the game.
Ben Margot / associated presss
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, looks up after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game as San Francisco Giants catcher Chadwick Tromp looks on in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.