COVID-19 threatens 76ers' feel-good, early-season success

Things won’t get any easier for Philadelphia. After Thursday night’s game, the Sixers will begin a six-game road trip that starts in Indiana against the Pacers on Saturday and then heads to the West Coast.

“We are shorthanded and we know that,” Niang said, “but that doesn’t mean we don’t think we are capable of winning. Obviously, it’s frustrating, but it’s a long season and you’ve got to take these bumps and bruises, other teams are going to go through it, too. You can’t feel bad for yourself, you’ve got to go out there and compete.”

Philadelphia’s COVID-19 issues began last week. Before Tuesday’s game, Rivers said Embiid and Harris have experienced virus symptoms, but Harris is doing better.

“Talking to Tobias,” Rivers said, “he’s the one guy who will be back sooner rather than later.”

In the NBA, vaccinated players are usually eligible to return after they have two negative tests 24 hours apart or after a 10-day quarantine providing they have no symptoms.

But just because someone is eligible to play doesn't mean the virus is behind them. Both Curry and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum said they struggled to get to back to “normal” after contracting COVID-19 last season.