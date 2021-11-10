COVID-19 threatens 76ers' feel-good, early-season success

PHILADELPHIA – The 76ers are a fun watch.
Nowhere was that better seen than Tuesday night.
Tyrese Maxey whirled his way through the Milwaukee Bucks defense for 17 first-quarter points.
Georges Niang sank his first four 3-point attempts. Paul Reed blocked Giannis Antetokounmpo’s layup attempt.
But fun doesn’t translate into wins and losses and now COVID-19 threatens to derail Philadelphia’s early feel-good success
The undermanned Sixers lost to the Bucks 118-109. Philadelphia (8-4) will take a two-game losing streak into Thursday night’s game at home against the Toronto Raptors.
The Sixers played Tuesday without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe, all of whom were out because of due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Shooting guard Seth Curry was also out with a foot injury.
While it was thrilling to watch the depleted Sixers take the defending NBA champion Bucks to the final minute, it was still a loss.
“I wanted to win the game,” coach Doc Rivers said. “It’s an opportunity to grow, an opportunity to get better ... You either do one of two things in a competition, you either win the game or lose the game, period.
Things won’t get any easier for Philadelphia. After Thursday night’s game, the Sixers will begin a six-game road trip that starts in Indiana against the Pacers on Saturday and then heads to the West Coast.
“We are shorthanded and we know that,” Niang said, “but that doesn’t mean we don’t think we are capable of winning. Obviously, it’s frustrating, but it’s a long season and you’ve got to take these bumps and bruises, other teams are going to go through it, too. You can’t feel bad for yourself, you’ve got to go out there and compete.”
Philadelphia’s COVID-19 issues began last week. Before Tuesday’s game, Rivers said Embiid and Harris have experienced virus symptoms, but Harris is doing better.
“Talking to Tobias,” Rivers said, “he’s the one guy who will be back sooner rather than later.”
In the NBA, vaccinated players are usually eligible to return after they have two negative tests 24 hours apart or after a 10-day quarantine providing they have no symptoms.
But just because someone is eligible to play doesn't mean the virus is behind them. Both Curry and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum said they struggled to get to back to “normal” after contracting COVID-19 last season.
“It just really depends on how it hits each guy,” Rivers said. “It’s such an individual disease it seems like. We have to have our eyes and open and (see) how it effects everybody.”
Harris last played on Oct. 30. The Sixers are almost certain to take a cautious approach with each returning player.
For example, Rivers said he would be hesitant to play in Harris in Utah or Denver on the upcoming road trip because of their high altitude.
“That can’t be healthy,” Rivers said. “That’s not even healthy for me. It is what it is, and we’ll see how it goes.”
With the Ben Simmons saga showing no signs of coming to a conclusion any time soon and the COVID-19 issues, several of the Sixers young players have seen action. No one has benefitted more than Maxey.
In this week’s losses to the New York Knicks and the Bucks, the second-year point guard played a combined 78 minutes, 19 seconds, scored 47 points and had nine assists and no turnovers. He has shown an uncanny ability to drive the lane and flip a running one-hander over taller defenders, off the backboard and through the net.
“When you get guys minutes that builds their confidence,” Maxey said. “ No moral victories, we wanted to win the game, but it’s good to see guys play well."
Rivers said the 76ers chemistry has helped them survive so far this season. The team may have to rely on that more than ever if they’re still undermanned when the road trip begins.
“They have this belief they can win games,” Rivers said. “That’s going to serve us well later when we’re at full strength. It’s helping us now, but it’s going to serve us big time later.”
For the 76ers, later can't come soon enough.
