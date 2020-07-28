The Phillies chaotic COVID-19 existence continued Tuesday.
The next time the Phillies will probably play will be when they begin a three-game series Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. In a sign of just how topsy-turvy things have become, the Phillies be the visiting team in that three-game series because Canada has barred Toronto from playing at home because of the virus.
Philadelphia is caught in the fallout of the Miami Marlins new coronavirus outbreak. Miami, which played three games in Philadelphia last weekend, has reportedly had 15 players test positive for the virus.
Major League Baseball out of what it said was an abundance of caution has postponed the Phillies vs. New York Yankees games scheduled for Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park and Wednesday and Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Baseball also postponed the Phillies/Yankees game Monday.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi told MLB Radio Network that no Phillies tested positive for the virus Monday. Girardi told MLB Radio Network on Tuesday that the Phillies reported in 30-minute shifts to undergo additional saliva tests at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.
"There were some anxious moments," Girardi said on the show. "I think it's really smart of baseball to wait one more day because the incubation period is two to 14 days. I know we can't wait for 14 days, but I think we have to be really smart about this."
The Phillies dealt with an outbreak of the virus at their training facility in Clearwater, Florida in June.
"I think this is a great wakeup call for baseball," Girardi said of the Marlins outbreak. "Our team has been fairly disciplined and I think the reason why has been the Clearwater incident. It was real to us. There are players and coaches in our clubhouse now that went through this and saw how quickly it spread."
As for the Marlins, MLB postponed all their games through Sunday. The Marlins next scheduled game in Tuesday in Miami against the Phillies. MLB said games the week of Aug. 3 will be rescheduled, so there is no guarantee the Phillies would travel to Miami. The Orioles and Yankees will not side idle this week. New York Will play in Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Marlins wrapped up a three-game series in Philadelphia with an 11-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday. The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night. They have been quarantining in their Philadelphia hotel ever since.
The Marlins outbreak has called into question the viability of baseball’s 60-game season. There appears to be no indication that baseball would cancel its season. MLB said since Friday it has conducted more than 6,400 tests. The only positives were from the Marlins.
“The difficult circumstances of one Club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with the protocols in all ways, both on and off the field,” MLB said in a Tuesday statement. “We will continue to bolster our protocols and make any necessary adjustments. The realities of the virus still loom large, and we must operate with that in mind every day. We are confident that Clubs and players will act appropriately, for themselves and for others, and the data provides reason to believe that the protocols can work effectively.”
But the virus could cause teams to play less than 60 games. Playoff spots would then be determined by winning percentage. In the 1981 strikeout season, teams in the second half of that year did not play the same number of games and winning percentage was used to determine who would make the postseason.
Girardi told the MLB Radio Network he had no problems with that scenario.
“I think this could happen more then this one time,” Girardi said. “If everybody doesn’t play 60 games I think that’s alright. We want to get to the playoffs. That’s the important thing. If a team plays 57 games, you go by winning percentage and you go from there.”
