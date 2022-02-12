Coroner says Jeremy Giambi committed suicide: Briefs

The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday.

Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents’ home in suburban Claremont.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s online case records.

A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Philadelphia (2002) and Boston (2002-03).

He hit .263 with 52 homers and 209 RBIs. His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.

Born Sept. 30, 1974, he played for the Cal State-Fullerton team that won the 1995 College World Series.

Mike Kafka Giants’ new offensive coordinator: Brian Daboll has hired the leaders of his New York Giants staff, selecting a young offensive coordinator and an NFL veteran for the defense while retaining the coach who has run special teams since 2018.

Daboll announced Friday that Mike Kafka is the new offensive coordinator and Don “Wink” Martindale will run the defense. Thomas McGaughey is back for a fifth straight season as special teams coordinator.

Daboll was hired by the Giants late last month to rebuild a team that has had five straight double-digit losing seasons, the last a 4-13 mark under the fired Joe Judge.

Kafka spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, the final two as the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator for coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It’s uncertain whether Kafka, 34, will call the plays. Daboll, who was the Bills’ offensive coordinator, indicated he wanted to do that, but new general manager Joe Schoen hoped he wouldn’t.

Martindale, 58, is a 35-year coaching veteran, including 17 in the NFL. He spent the previous 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the last four as defensive coordinator. He was fired after a disappointing season in 2021.

Auburn football coach keeps his job: Auburn coach Bryan Harsin will return for a second season after defections by assistants and players alike helped prompt a school investigation into unspecified concerns.

Auburn President Jay Gogue announced the decision Friday, one week after telling trustees that his office was “trying to separate fact from fiction” surrounding the polarizing coach who was accused publicly by one former player of treating his team “like dogs.”

Gogue decried the “wild speculation” and misinformation in the “feeding frenzy” surrounding Harsin, whose firing would have cost Auburn millions. His contract runs through the 2026 season.

“Let me be clear — our university, the administration and the entire Board of Trustees stand behind Coach Harsin and are ready to help him succeed as the leader of our football program,” Gogue said in a letter posted on the university’s website.

Auburn has lost 18 players and five assistant coaches in the aftermath of a 6-7 season.

— Associated Press

