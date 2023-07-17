Summer fishing had a touch of chill over the weekend.

Obviously, it was not the air temps that backed off.

The ocean water temps dropped, and Sunday suffered with some significant rains.

The Starfish party boat that rolls from Sea Isle City picked off summer flounder in the inshore waters Monday morning.

According to dock master/DJ John Nigro, they had 22 fishers on board the morning four-hour inshore trip. John provided some quality, as usual, photos of fishers showing off nice fish and big smiles. The Starfish is scheduled for twice-daily four-hour sorties, at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Jim Lutz has a captains group in the Nev-R-Enuf stable of charter boats based at Avalon Sport Fishing Center. Last week, the crew made some serious news catching cobia, with one going 41 pounds, a “slew” of bonito and king mackerel.

He reported Monday that ocean water temps had dropped 8 degrees to 67 since the end of last week. So, instead, they had a very decent seven keeper summer flounder catch with 20 shorts on their most recent outing.

John Lewis took a group of Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association Junior Mates and friends on a recent outing that included a drop on the Hughes family artificial fishing reef.

The Junior Mates are the force behind the BHCFA reef-building program. The piece of reef they worked was a barge deployed in 2021, according publicist Jim Hutchinson Sr. It yielded 29 summer flounder, including six keepers.

Max Goldman, a former Junior Mate who is now captain of the Star Fish party boat, had been recording good summer flounder and black sea bass catches.

Thanks to Jim Sr. for the good news from the BHCFA.

Jim also reported that Dave Wittenborn on the Benita J took a crew of friends from the Viking Village scallop fleet on an offshore run that recorded four yellowfin tuna and a 65-inch, 114-pound swordfish.

This brings us to info about the Jimmy Johnson Quest for the Ring Atlantic City big-game big-money tournament this week with daily weigh-ins at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina. The fishing days continue to Friday.

According to a tournament website, the registered fleet was 80 boats, and 34 fished Monday’s opening day.

OK, so now we get back to fishing for us local regulars.

Noel Feliciano from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said it was a busy weekend in the Absecon Inlet area. A 5.3-pound summer flounder came off the T-jetty in Atlantic City, and weakfish were caught on the outgoing tide.

He also said Monday that croaker and spot are biting, along with a couple of kingfish. Plus, he said he had reports of mahi around pots and tuna as close as 15 to 17 miles.