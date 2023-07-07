The 42nd Avalon 5-Miler race to benefit CONTACT Cape-Atlantic is scheduled for Saturday, July 15.
The run and a 2-mile walk will begin at 8 a.m. at the Avalon Community Hall. Registration before race day costs $30 for the 5-Miler and $25 for the 2-mile walk.
The male and female race winners will receive prizes valued at more than $100, and all age-group winners will get a prize.
To register online, go to contactcapeatlantic.org, scroll down to Special Events on click on Avalon 5 Miler.
CONTACT Cape-Atlantic “provides telephone reassurance and community support for older adults, people with disabilities and those of any age who are lonely, living alone or feeling isolated from their community,” the organization said in a release.
For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 609-823-1850, email
contact-c-a@comcast.net or go to contactcapeatlantic.org.
They are off and running in the annual Sun and Sand Police & Fire Survivors 5K on Saturday in Wildwood. The event also included a 1-mile walk.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
Ian Johnson, 16, of Wildwood, races his way to victory.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, in North Wildwood, the annual Sun and Sand Police & Fire Survivors 5k was held. Runners # 582 and 602, Angela Delia-King and Amy Fasulo.
