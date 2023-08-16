The inaugural Coaches Conference and Manufacturers’ Expo will be held Friday through Sunday at Boathouse Row on Kelly Drive by the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. Rowers Choice, and its founder Alex DelSordo, a former Mainland Regional High School rower, will host the event.

The conference and expo will run from 9 a.m. to approximately 4:30 p.m. each day.

DelSordo stayed in the sport of rowing after he was a Mainland Regional and George Washington University oarsman. He founded Finish Line Shell Repair 11 years ago in Baltimore, Maryland. Rowers Choice, started more recently, is an organization which promotes the sport of crew in various ways.

“The conference idea came because we interviewed coaches over the years and they all said the same thing, that there’s no clear way to get better at coaching,” said DelSordo, 37. “We talked to all the folks at Boathouse Row and we agreed that there was no better venue than them. We’re hosting a 100-person coaches conference that’s unlike what you’ve seen before. It’ll show how to be better at coaching.”

Rowers Choice is committed to developing coaches to make rowing a rewarding experience. The Conference and Expo will have clinics held on and off the water featuring some of the sport’s top coaches from universities such as Princeton, Duke, Alabama and Temple. Topics covered will be safety and CPR, boat repair, the business of rowing, team culture, mental health and others.

Conor Borak works for Finish Line Rowing, an organization which will help with the event. Borak is a former St. Augustine Prep rower and swimmer and he rowed for Franklin & Marshall College. He’s now an assistant coach for F&M men’s crew.

“In the conference we’ll make sure that people are aware and able to get the most out of the sport,” said Borak, 34. “It’ll be for high school and college coaches, and we’re marketing it towards the young guns coming up that are going to be lifers in the sport.”