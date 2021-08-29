Competitors try their hand at the Escape the Cape Triathlon

The eighth annual Escape the Cape Triathlon & Open Water Classic took place Sunday morning at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
The annual event is one of about a dozen organized annually by race director Stephen del Monte of DelMoSports. It's probably the most unique, as well.
Competitors of the Olympic and Spring triathlons and the 1-mile swim begin their events by making the 16-foot leap from one of the Cape May-Lewes ferries. They swim to shore, transition to riding their bike through the vineyards and rural parts of Cape May before returning to the terminal and running the final leg of the race.
The Olympic consisted of a one-mile swim, a 25-mile bike and a five-mile run. The sprint consisted of a 0.35-mile swim, a 12.5-mile bike and a 3.1-mile, run.
Aaron Groff was the overall Olympic winner, finishing in 1 hour, 30 minutes, 52 seconds. Brian Lovett was second (1:33:56), and Colin Lough was third (1:34:10).
Reilly Brennan was the top woman Olympic finisher in 1:43.38. She was followed by Rachel Lacek (1:47:35) and Mary Kay Krause (1:48:36).
Zeb Hinker won the sprint overall title (1:03:11), and Cassandra Tripaldi (1:13:11) was the top female finisher. Christopher Salomone (non wetsuit; 22:52) and Zachary Schiavo (wetsuit; 21:06) were the 1-mile swim winners.
The Olympic and Sprint Triathlons were also divided into categories for women over 165 pounds (Athena) and men over 220 pounds (Clydesdale) as well as various age groups. There were also winners for relay teams and the aquabike.
Complete results can be found at delmosports.com.
GALLERY from the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Cape May
083021-pac-nws-escape
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
083021-pac-nws-escape
2021 Escape the Cape Triathlon in Cape May
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.