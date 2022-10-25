Yvandy Rigby leads Temple in tackles vs. Tulsa: College notebook

Temple University redshirt sophomore linebacker Yvandy Rigby has shown he has a real nose for making plays this season.

Rigby, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, led the Owls in tackles with 12, including three for a loss and one sack, in a 27-16 loss to Tulsa on Friday.

Rigby is second on the team with 43 tackles in seven games, including 4½ for a loss and two sacks, and a forced fumble.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed 40 times for 187 yards and four TDs in Virginia Union’s 45-20 win over Lincoln. He added 38 yards on four catches. Byers has rushed for an NCAA Division II-best 1,560 yards and 18 TDs for the Panthers (8-0). He is 100 yards away from tying the single-season record at Virginia Union with two regular- season games remaining.

DB Jaiden Brown (Southern Regional) made five tackles in Georgetown’s 34-24 loss to Colgate. DL Ethan Hunt (St. Joseph) added a tackle.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made four tackles, including one for a loss, and added a QB hit in Rutgers’ 24-17 win over Indiana. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) added two tackles. OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 305 yards.

DT Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine Prep) had a tackle in Texas A&M’s 30-24 loss to South Carolina.

RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) ran for 18 yards on eight carries and added a 9-yard reception in Vanderbilt’s 17-14 win over Missouri.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made two tackles in Bucknell’s 19-17 win over Lehigh.

DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) and LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) each made a tackle in Delaware State’s 35-17 loss to Howard.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) had eight tackles in Hampton’s 41-10 loss to Richmond.

WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) caught seven passes for 74 yards, including a 31-yard TD, in Lafayette’s 24-21 loss to Holy Cross.

DB Caleb Nartey (Hammonton) made 10 tackles, including 1½ for a loss, in Long Island’s 37-26 loss to Wagner. He also forced and recovered a fumble. For Wagner, LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) had eight tackles, including 1½ for a loss.

LB Angelo Vokolos (St. Augustine) had a tackle in Marist’s 31-20 loss to Butler.

DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) made six tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, in Morgan State’s 38-7 loss to Delaware.

TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) made three catches for 20 yards, including a 1-yard TD, in Northern Arizona’s 24-10 win over Idaho State.

LB Joseph Bonczek (St. Augustine) made a tackle in Princeton’s 37-10 win over Harvard. The Tigers, coached by Bob Surace (Millville), are 6-0.

LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made a tackle in Sacred Heart’s 31-25 loss to Merrimack.

DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made a team-leading eight tackles for Villanova in a 31-29 win over Albany.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) made all three PATs and averaged 63.5 yards, including a touchback, on four kickoffs in Bloomsburg’s 27-21 loss to East Stroudsburg.

DL Brayden Pohlman (Mainland Regional) made three tackles in Kutztown’s 35-7 win over Lock Haven.

LB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had six tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup in Saint Anselm’s 24-20 win over Post. P Chase Hickey (Lacey Township) averaged 34 yards on three punts.

LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland) made seven tackles, including one for a loss, and broke up a pass in Albright’s 34-28 loss to Widener.

QB Louie Barrios IV (Cedar Creek) completed 18 of 23 passes for 286 yards and two TDs in Delaware Valley’s 27-14 win over Wilkes. He added 29 yards rushing on 10 carries. WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) had three catches for 54 yards, including a 53-yard TD reception from Barrios. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made five tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, and added a QB hit. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 29.3 yards on three punts. For Wilkes, LB Tallen Murray (St. Joseph) made one tackle.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) completed 25 of 34 passes for 291 yards, six TDs and two interceptions in Muhlenberg’s 57-12 win over Juniata. His six passing TDs tied a single-game school record. He added 26 yards rushing on three attempts.

QB Chris Allen Jr. (St. Augustine) completed 10 of 17 passes for 136 yards, two TDs and an interception in Oberlin’s 66-20 loss to Wabash.

WR Eddie Jamison (Millville) had a 21-yard reception in Rowan’s 17-10 win over Kean. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) made four tackles, and DB Amin Bailey (Pleasantville) had three tackles. DL Javen Cuff (Cumberland) and DL Jaiden Sarao (Cedar Creek) each had a tackle. For Kean, WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) caught four passes for 52 yards, and LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made 10 tackles.

DL Chase Lomax (St. Joseph) made four tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, in Salisbury’s 70-17 win over The College of New Jersey. DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph), Chase’s older brother, added a tackle. For TCNJ, DB Amir Vick (Mainland) made two tackles.

DL Joseph Kolonich (St. Augustine) made three tackles, including one for a loss, in Ursinus’ 44-17 win over Moravian. LB Sean Connelly (Lower Cape May) added a tackle.

DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) had half a sack in Western New England’s 31-8 win over Curry.