Win Rutgers vs. Indiana football tickets and parking on Oct. 22, here's how

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Rutgers football game on Saturday, Oct. 22 against Indiana, and a free parking pass at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church parking lot!
The winner will be drawn Oct. 19 and contacted by the phone number provided when entering the contest.
The St. George Greek Orthodox Church parking lot is able to accommodate large groups, have their own private bathrooms and is a short walk to the stadium!
The winner will pick up their tickets and parking pass at the church the day of the event.
The Press of Atlantic City is giving away Rutgers football tickets and parking all fall long. Here are the winners so far and the games that you can enter to win. Note that you must provide a new entry to win for the next upcoming game. Entries will not be carried over to the next game.
Sept. 10 (Sat.) - Rutgers vs. Wagner Won by Mark Kiple of Burlington, Burlington County
