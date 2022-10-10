 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Win Rutgers vs. Indiana football tickets and parking on Oct. 22, here's how

Score big in Joe's Red Zone Giveaway
Joe Martucci
ENTER FOR RUTGERS TICKETS AND PARKING HERE

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Rutgers football game on Saturday, Oct. 22 against Indiana, and a free parking pass at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church parking lot!

The winner will be drawn Oct. 19 and contacted by the phone number provided when entering the contest. 

The St. George Greek Orthodox Church parking lot is able to accommodate large groups, have their own private bathrooms and is a short walk to the stadium!

ENTER FOR RUTGERS TICKETS AND PARKING HERE

The winner will pick up their tickets and parking pass at the church the day of the event. 

The Press of Atlantic City is giving away Rutgers football tickets and parking all fall long. Here are the winners so far and the games that you can enter to win. Note that you must provide a new entry to win for the next upcoming game. Entries will not be carried over to the next game.

Sept. 10 (Sat.) - Rutgers vs. Wagner Won by Mark Kiple of Burlington, Burlington County 

Sept. 24 (Sat.) - Rutgers vs. Iowa Won by Nicholas Doll of Linden, Union County,
 
Oct. 7 (Fri.) - Rutgers vs. Nebraska Won by Vincent of Galloway, Atlantic County
 
Oct. 22 (Sat.) - Rutgers vs. Indiana
 
Nov. 5 (Sat.) - Rutgers vs. Michigan
 
You can find the latest in college sports coverage here, and everything from Meteorologist Joe Martucci here. Just like Rutgers is the only university in the state with a Football Bowl Division program, The Press of Atlantic City is the only newspaper in the state with a full time meteorologist on staff. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
