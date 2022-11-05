Williams runs for 2 TDs, No. 2 Ohio St gets by Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday.

The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee in the AP poll and trailing only the Volunteers in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings. But what figured to be an easy win turned into a struggle.

Ohio State didn’t score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15, with the rain and whipping wind not to mention Northwestern’s physical play creating havoc.

Williams gave Ohio State the lead with a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He made it 21-7 when he scored from the 2 with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the game after C.J. Stroud broke a 44-yard run, and the Buckeyes came away with a tougher-than-expected win.

The Wildcats (1-8, 1-5) dropped their eighth straight, matching their worst skid since the 1998 team lost eight in a row. They are 5-17 since falling to Ohio State in the 2020 conference championship game.

No. 7 TCU 34, Texas Tech 24: Derius Davis returned the first punt 82 yards for a touchdown, Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and No. 7 TCU pulled away in a victory over Texas Tech.

Davis caught one of Max Duggan’s two fourth-quarter TD passes as the Horned Frogs reached 9-0 for the first time since 2010, a 13-0 season that ended with a Rose Bowl victory and No. 2 national ranking.

The previous perfect run for TCU (6-0 in Big 12 this season) came in the Mountain West Conference and was before the College Football Playoff.

The nine-game winning streak is the longest since the Horned Frogs won 16 straight over the 2014-15 seasons. In 2014, one-loss TCU had joined the Big 12 but was left out of the first four-team CFP.

No. 17 North Carolina 31, Virginia 28: Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 17 North Carolina outscored Virginia 21-7 after halftime to rally for a victory.

Elijah Green scored twice and Josh Downs caught 15 passes, including a touchdown, for the Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 17 CFP), now 5-0 in league play for the first time since 2015, when they qualified for their lone appearance in the ACC championship.

The Cavaliers (3-6, 1-5), playing without three starting wide receivers, lost for the fifth time in six games and need to win their final three games to qualify for a bowl game.

No. 19 Tulane 27, Tulsa 13: Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson gained 106 to lead No. 19 Tulane to a win over Tulsa.

Tulane (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) had lost the past two meetings with Tulsa (3-6, 1-4) in overtime, but controlled this one with a dominant running game.

The Hurricane gained 357 yards on the ground, with Spears and Johnson each running the ball 14 times.

Tulsa had won seven of the first eight home games with Tulane.

Michael Pratt completed 11 of 19 passes for 125 yards for Tulane. He was victimized by a walk-off interception return for a touchdown in overtime two seasons ago.