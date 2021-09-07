Wilkes RB Kamaal Reed has big day, earns conference award: College notebook

Wilkes University sophomore running back Kamaal Reed opened the 2021 football season with an explosive offensive performance that garnered him some conference recognition.
Reed, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, rushed for 148 yards on just eight carries, scoring twice, in Wilkes’ 46-7 win over Keystone. He had a game-long 64-yard run that set up his second TD.
Reed was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday.
Also for Wilkes, QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed nine of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 28 yards on nine carries. FB Joe Curry (Cedar Creek) had a 15-yard kickoff return.
WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had six receptions for 59 yards, including a 40-yard TD catch, in Rutgers’ 61-14 win over Temple. RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed 15 times for 48 yards and a TD. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek), Bo’s younger brother, returned an interception 47 yards for a TD and made three tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup. LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) had two tackles, including one for a loss, and a quarterback hurry. For Temple, LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made three tackles, including a half-tackle for a loss.
DT Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine Prep) made two tackles in Texas A&M’s 41-10 win over Kent State.
RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) rushed three times for 13 yards and had a 10-yard reception in Vanderbilt’s 23-3 loss to East Tennessee State.
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made three tackles and blocked two kicks in Delaware State’s 32-24 win over Bowie State.
P Zach Sterr (Absegami) had punts of 31 and 21 yards for Duquesne in a 45-3 loss to Texas Christian.
DB Jabril Shakur (Pleasantville) made four tackles in Monmouth’s 50-15 loss to Middle Tennessee.
DB Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) made six tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass in Northern Arizona’s 42-16 loss to Sam Houston.
DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine) and SS Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) each had two tackles in Sacred Heart’s 21-0 win over Bucknell. For Bucknell, LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made a tackle.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed for 82 yards on 14 carries in San Diego’s 28-17 loss to Cal Poly. He added an 11-yard reception.
RB Sean Ryker (Hammonton) rushed for 21 yards on six carries in Stetson’s 54-14 win over Warner.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had two tackles, including a sack, in Villanova’s 47-3 win over Lehigh.
LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) made six tackles in Wagner’s 69-7 loss to Buffalo.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had two tackles, including a sack, in Florida A&M’s 7-6 loss to Jackson State.
DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had six tackles, including one for a loss, in Saint Anselm’s 55-23 loss to Merrimack. DB Devin Lee (Holy Spirit) had a tackle.
RB Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) rushed for 36 yards on 13 carries and added a 2-yard reception in Kutztown’s 19-0 win over Assumption.
DB Cartier Gray (Millville) made three tackles, including one for a loss, in Seton Hill’s 16-14 win over Wheeling.
RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed for 25 yards on three carries in Virginia Union’s 42-28 loss to Hampton.
DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) made four tackles and picked off a pass in Delaware Valley’s 57-6 win over Kean. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had two tackles, including one for a loss. K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) hit a 23-yard field goal and was 2 for 2 in PATs. QB Jesse Milza (Cedar Creek) had a 3-yard run. For Kean, DB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made 17 tackles. LB Matt Milden (Lacey Township) had nine tackles, including one for a loss.
OL Matthew Compton (St. Augustine) started at left guard, and OL Ethan Dawson (St. Joseph) started at right guard for FDU-Florham in a 49-27 loss to Merchant Marine. The Devils gained 280 yards of total offense.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) caught five passes for 64 yards, including one for 38, in Framingham State’s 31-0 loss to Brockport State.
DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) had a team-high nine tackles, including half a sack, and a forced fumble in Montclair State’s 21-20 loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. LB Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made eight tackles, including 4½ for a loss and 2½ sacks. DL Austin Smith (EHT) had a tackle. On Sunday, Pali was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) rushed for 43 yards on three carries, including a 9-yard touchdown, in Muhlenberg’s 41-0 win over The College of New Jersey. For TCNJ, LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) made two tackles.
DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) had a tackle in Salisbury’s 56-14 win over Albright. For Albright, LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made three stops.
P Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 42.7 yards on three punts, with a longest at 50, in Susquehanna’s 44-10 win over Lycoming.
OL Robert Lamereux (Lower Cape May) started at left guard on an Ursinus offense that gained 473 yards, including 218 rushing, in a 42-6 win over Alvernia. DL Lamar Fisher (Cedar Creek) had a tackle.
DL Owen Kramer (Holy Spirit) made nine tackles, including one for a loss, in Widener’s 27-22 win over Rowan. LB Jordan Klein (Lower Cape May) blocked a kick. For Rowan, RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) rushed twice for 4 yards, and WR Eddie Jamison (Millville) had a 1-yard reception. DL Will Drain (Ocean City) made two tackles. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had four tackles and two pass breakups.
WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) had five receptions for 93 yards in William Paterson’s 24-21 loss to Western Connecticut State.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
