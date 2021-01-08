Wildwood Catholic grad Caleb Fields enjoying successful junior season at Bowling Green

Caleb Fields has improved this season, averaging more points and minutes per game.
The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball junior credits that to the stay-at-home order that went out when the COVID-19 pandemic intensified last March. The extra time added to his training in the offseason.
“The development process all started once quarantine hit,” said Fields, a 2018 Wildwood Catholic High School (now Academy) graduate, in a phone conversation Wednesday. “I went home (from school), and I just have been on the grind. I have just been working out and training every day.”
Fields said he worked out with his father, Larry Fields, and his trainers Eric Pasion, who he trained with in groups in Voorhees, Camden County, and T-John Casiello.
Casiello graduated from Wildwood Catholic in 2012 and owns Casiello Basketball, a developmental program that works with athletes at every level. Fields trained with Casiello in Wildwood.
“Working out with them just got me so much better,” said Fields, 20, of Cape May Court House. “And it has really translated to the game.”
Fields is averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season, helping Bowling Green jump out to an 8-2 (4-0 Mid-American Conference) record. Over his first two seasons at the Ohio university, he averaged 21.6 minutes and 5.4 points per game.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard is shooting 52.2% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range this year. He is averaging 29.5 minutes per game, the most in his three-year career.
Fields aims to continue that success when the Falcons travel to conference rival Central Michigan at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I think the team is looking really good and is off to a great start,” Fields said. “We had the two slipups. We had the losses to Michigan (96-82 on Nov. 25) and Wright State (85-67 on Dec.13), but I think those games were wakeup calls and got us prepared for the games that matter — the MAC conference.”
Fields, a team captain this season, prides himself in leading by example and being heard on and off the court.
The Falcons set a goal to become MAC champions this season and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1968, Fields said. Last season, Bowling Green (21-10, 12-6) qualified for the MAC Tournament, but that event and the NCAA Tournament were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are getting closer and closer to our goal,” Fields said. “We are just taking it day by day, practice by practice and game by game. We can’t look too far ahead (or) overlook any opponent.”
The MAC is playing an almost normal schedule that includes nonconference opponents. Fields and his teammates get tested for COVID-19 about three times per week and sometimes more depending on a particular state’s or nonconference team’s protocols.
Fields was able to spend Christmas with his family in Cape May County.
“In the beginning, I didn’t even expect to have a season because the virus was just taking over everything,” Fields said. “Some conferences were canceling and not even playing out-of-conference games. But for us to play a decent out-of-conference schedule and continue to play the MAC with all the protocols we have, I’m just grateful.
“It’s a blessing to be able to play the game I love and not have that taken away from me.”
Fields was one of The Press Co-Players of the Year in 2018, having finished his high school career with 1,674 points. As a senior, he averaged 21.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, leading the Crusaders to the South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals.
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors gave college athletes from the canceled spring, the shortened fall and the current winter seasons an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fields, only a junior, has not made his decision about a possible extra year of college, knowing he has the rest of this and next season to think about taking that option.
“I’ve been asked that a lot, but my answer is going to stay the same,” Fields said. “I don’t know what the future holds. I just want to take it day-by-day and see my development and how everything works out and just worry about tomorrow.”
For Fields, that means focusing on the rest of this season and achieving an opportunity that was taken away last year..
“I honestly think this is the year (to win the MAC championship),” Fields said. “Last year, going into the MAC tournament, that was our year. We all thought that as well. This is going to be our year, for sure.”
