Wildwood Catholic grad Caleb Fields enjoying successful junior season at Bowling Green

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard is shooting 52.2% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range this year. He is averaging 29.5 minutes per game, the most in his three-year career.

Fields aims to continue that success when the Falcons travel to conference rival Central Michigan at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I think the team is looking really good and is off to a great start,” Fields said. “We had the two slipups. We had the losses to Michigan (96-82 on Nov. 25) and Wright State (85-67 on Dec.13), but I think those games were wakeup calls and got us prepared for the games that matter — the MAC conference.”

Fields, a team captain this season, prides himself in leading by example and being heard on and off the court.

The Falcons set a goal to become MAC champions this season and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1968, Fields said. Last season, Bowling Green (21-10, 12-6) qualified for the MAC Tournament, but that event and the NCAA Tournament were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are getting closer and closer to our goal,” Fields said. “We are just taking it day by day, practice by practice and game by game. We can’t look too far ahead (or) overlook any opponent.”