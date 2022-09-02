 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Knights of The Raritan

We're giving away Rutgers football and parking all fall long, here's how to win

Score big in Joe's Red Zone Giveaway
Joe Martucci
Score BIG is Joe Martucci's Red Zone Giveaway

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Rutgers Football game on Saturday, September 10th against Wagner and a free parking pass in the lot of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church parking lot!

The winner will be drawn September 7th and contacted by the phone number provided when entering the contest.

The St. George Greek Orthodox Church parking lot is able to accommodate large groups, have their own private bathrooms and is a short walk to the stadium!

The winner will pick up their tickets and parking pass at the church the day of the event. 

The Press of Atlantic City is also giving away tickets and parking to the following Rutgers football games: 

Sept. 24 (Sat.) - Rutgers vs. Iowa

Oct. 7 (Fri.) - Rutgers vs. Nebraska
 
Oct. 22 (Sat.) - Rutgers vs. Indiana
 
Nov. 5 (Sat.) - Rutgers vs. Michigan
 
You can find the latest in college sports coverage here, and everything from Meteorologist Joe Martucci here. The Press of Atlantic City is the only newspaper in the state with a full time meteorologist on staff. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
