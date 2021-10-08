WATCH NOW: Saturday's Rutgers football forecast and our giveaway winner

It's the second week in a row with a Rutgers football home game Saturday as the Scarlet Knights take on the Michigan State Spartans. It won't be as sunny or warm as last Saturday but it won't be the most uncomfortable day for a game either. Rutgers alumna Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the forecast and announces the Rutgers football prize package giveaway.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

OUR SPONSOR: Hey Rutgers nation! The Michigan State Spartans are coming to town Saturday at noon and its homecoming for Rutgers. St. George’s of Piscataway offers parking and tailgating for individuals and groups.

Avoid fighting to find a place to park, taking a bus ride or the long walk to and from the game. Reserve your spot now at https://rutgersparking.brushfire.com/!

We’re open as early at 7AM Saturday. Plus, we have clean restroom facilities and are just ¼ mile away from the stadium. Follow along on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071544867008.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.