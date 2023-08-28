A look at the upcoming Stockton University volleyball season:

Coach: Allison Walker (18th season, 412-154)

Last season: 20-9 (second place in NJAC)

NJAC coaches poll: Picked to finish second (3 first-place votes) behind Rowan (6 first-place votes) in the nine-team league.

Season opener: Friday at Haverford Invitational (5 p.m. vs. U.S. Coast Guard Academy and 7 p.m. vs. Haverford College)

Returning all-conference: Kate Louer (sophomore outside hitter, NJAC Rookie of the Year); Emma Capriglione (senior right-side hitter); Aubrey Rentzel (senior setter); Camille De La Torre (sophomore right-side hitter/outside hitter).

Returning local players: Capriglione (Pinelands Regional), Sr., and Patria Moreno (Barnegat), So.

Walker says: “We are really excited to get started. Day 1 and 2 (of the preseason), I always expect to knock some dust off. But we (have been playing) like early-season volleyball since Day 1 (and) 2. We are already more advanced than I expected. The chemistry and the vibe in the gym is really positive. It’s going to be a really fun year for us.”

Capriglione says: “My expectations are high. There is so much talent in the freshman class. I just feel very positive about this year. I know there are injuries already, but I feel pretty positive about what is going to happen.”

Outlook: “We are going to be big, strong and physical at the net this year. We are giant,” Walker said. “Not only do I have a big roster, so we are deep, but in addition to that I brought in a lot of height. So we are big and tall. So I expect to have a really big, physical game at the net.

“And I brought in some additional defense for the back row. So, we should be stronger in that department too. Coming off of losing only one player from last year, we are in very good shape. And I brought in seven new players to replace one. So, we are in really good shape this year. It’ll be a very good year for us.”