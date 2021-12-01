Vineland's Pacheco named honorable mention All-Big Ten

"But most of all, I want to thank my teammates. You are brothers for life. You have picked me up when I was down and pushed me to be the best I can be."

Pacheco is the second local player this week to declare his eligibility for the NFL Draft. Bridgeton High School graduate Markquese Bell, a safety at NCAA Division I FCS Florida A&M declared Tuesday as well.

"My decision to come to FAMU was one of the best decisions of my life," Bell said. "This journey has been unbelievable and the success we've enjoyed as a team this year has been truly remarkable and something I will always cherish and never forget."

Bell was named first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference. He led the Rattlers with 79 tackles (fourth most in the SWAC), with 6.5 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, two sacks and interception and a pass break up. Perhaps his best game came against FBS South Florida when the former Press Football Player of the Year had 15 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Bell has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game in January.