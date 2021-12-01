Vineland's Pacheco named honorable mention All-Big Ten

This has been a big week for Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco.
A day after declaring himself for the NFL Draft, the 2018 Vineland High School graduate was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in both the coaches' and media vote on Wednesday.
"It is time for me to begin a new chapter," Pacheco said in a statement posted on his Twitter account Tuesday. "I'm excited to announce my declaration for the 2022 NFL Draft."
Pacheco, who was listed on the Rutgers roster as a junior but has played four seasons with the Scarlet Knights, started all 12 games and led the team in rushing with 647 yards on 167 carries and five touchdowns.
His best game of the season came against Michigan when he had 107 yards on the ground.
He finished the season with 2,442 career rushing yards, which is seventh in program history. His 563 carries ranks sixth. The 2021 team captain also ranks 11th all time in Rutgers history with 3,039 career all-purpose yards.
"I am beyond grateful for my experiences at Rutgers University," Pacheco said in a statement posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday. "To be able to stay home and represent by home state was truly a dream come true.
"I am forever grateful to my family for their unconditional love and support. I couldn't be more thankful to Coach (Greg) Schiano and all my coaches who have helped my grow both on and off the field.
"But most of all, I want to thank my teammates. You are brothers for life. You have picked me up when I was down and pushed me to be the best I can be."
Pacheco is the second local player this week to declare his eligibility for the NFL Draft. Bridgeton High School graduate Markquese Bell, a safety at NCAA Division I FCS Florida A&M declared Tuesday as well.
"My decision to come to FAMU was one of the best decisions of my life," Bell said. "This journey has been unbelievable and the success we've enjoyed as a team this year has been truly remarkable and something I will always cherish and never forget."
Bell was named first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference. He led the Rattlers with 79 tackles (fourth most in the SWAC), with 6.5 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, two sacks and interception and a pass break up. Perhaps his best game came against FBS South Florida when the former Press Football Player of the Year had 15 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Bell has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game in January.
Rutgers punter Adam Korshak was named first team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third team by the media. Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi was named third team by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. Defensive lineman Julius Turner was named honorable mention by the coaches and media, and defensive back Christian Izien was named honorable mention by the media.
Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral received the Big Ten sportsmanship award, which is given to an individual who has distinguished themselves through sportsmanship, ethical behavior, is in good academic standing and demonstrated good citizenship off the field.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
