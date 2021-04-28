Vineland grad Isaih Pacheco could be Rutgers' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2012

Pacheco added 130 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including his first career receiving score last season.

Rutgers' offense was much improved, having one of its best campaigns in years under Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Rutgers finished 3-6 in 2020, averaging a program-best 26.7 points.

Pacheco ranked eighth in the Big Ten Conference with 4.44 rushing yards per attempt. He was third on the team with 645 all-purpose yards.

"I'm going to do whatever I can do to help the team and whatever coach has planned, we are going to go out there and execute it," Pacheco said. "That's all I'm here for. I'm going to make the team better."

Rutgers returns most of its roster, which Pacheco is exited for. The running back sad the offense will be a lot faster, and the players are more confident in each other and have great chemistry.

The Scarlet Knights feature a decent running backs room, including sophomore Aaron Young. Pacheco praised running backs coach Augie Hoffman, saying he makes the room "ready to roll. He brings the energy."

"We are just going to keep making each other better and just pushing each other to be the best we can be," Pacheco said.

