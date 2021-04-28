Vineland grad Isaih Pacheco could be Rutgers' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2012

The Rutgers University football team last produced a 1,000-yard rusher in 2012, when Jawan Jamison rushed for 1,075.
Isaih Pacheco might change that in 2021.
Pacheco and the Scarlet Knights opened their second week of spring practice Monday. The practices were delayed three weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases when players returned to campus from spring break.
Spring practices will lead up to the annual Scarlet-White spring game at 7 p.m. May 20 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Pacheco finished with a career-high and team-leading 515 rushing yards in nine games in 2020. With a normal schedule in 2021, the 2018 Vineland High School graduate could eclipse the 1,000-mark plateau.
"I'm not really worried about getting to the 1,000-yard mark," Pacheco said in a videoconference with reporters Wednesday. "I'm worried about what is going on right now, spring ball. So, every day we get outside and go to work. I'm focused on being more efficient every play. So, that's what I'm leading off of going off of last year."
Pacheco, a junior, has made some gains and in the offseason, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. Pacheco said he gained five pounds.
"I think (Pacheco) looks great right now," Schiano said Monday. "He’s practicing well. He’s gotten bigger and stronger than he was. I’m excited for him and for us. I think he’s a big-time running back."
Pacheco added 130 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including his first career receiving score last season.
Rutgers' offense was much improved, having one of its best campaigns in years under Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Rutgers finished 3-6 in 2020, averaging a program-best 26.7 points.
Pacheco ranked eighth in the Big Ten Conference with 4.44 rushing yards per attempt. He was third on the team with 645 all-purpose yards.
"I'm going to do whatever I can do to help the team and whatever coach has planned, we are going to go out there and execute it," Pacheco said. "That's all I'm here for. I'm going to make the team better."
Rutgers returns most of its roster, which Pacheco is exited for. The running back sad the offense will be a lot faster, and the players are more confident in each other and have great chemistry.
The Scarlet Knights feature a decent running backs room, including sophomore Aaron Young. Pacheco praised running backs coach Augie Hoffman, saying he makes the room "ready to roll. He brings the energy."
"We are just going to keep making each other better and just pushing each other to be the best we can be," Pacheco said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
