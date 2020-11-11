Vineland grad Isaih Pacheco and Rutgers not focused on being favored to win

Pacheco looks to end his two-game scoring drought and find the end zone Saturday.

Rutgers being favored against Illinois doesn't matter to the team, Pacheco said.

“I feel like we have the same mindset: It’s a one-game season every week,” Pacheco said. “So we just got to keep preparing for that one game and whatever coach has planned for us, we just have to go out there and execute our jobs and make sure we are on top.”

Pacheco rushed for 68 yards in Rutgers’ 49-27 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights outscored the Buckeyes 24-14 in the second half. One highlight was a 66-yard run by Pacheco that set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Noah Vedral to offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal on a trick play.

Rutgers started out slow in both of its losses — against Ohio State, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press’ Top 25, and Indiana, ranked No. 10.

Those sluggish starts can’t happen Saturday, Pacheco said.

“Every week, we are going to go out there and try to get better and better,” Pacheco said. “This (season) is all Big Ten games, so this is what we have been working for. We just have to keep preparing each week and trying to get out to an early start.”