Vineland grad Isaih Pacheco and Rutgers not focused on being favored to win

Isaih Pacheco is very determined to help his team succeed. And it all starts with him doing his part each week.
The Rutgers University standout junior running back and his teammates focus on each other and their execution.
Pacheco’s attention this week is on an Illinois defense that just allowed 325 rushing yards with five touchdowns on the ground in its 41-14 loss to Minnesota last weekend.
Rutgers (1-2) hosts the Fighting Illini (0-3) at noon Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, Middlesex County. The Scarlet Knights are favored by 6½ points, the first time they are favored in a Big Ten Conference matchup since joining the league in 2014.
“Whatever (Rutgers) coach (Greg Schiano) has planned, we just have to go out there and execute it,” Pacheco said in a videoconference with the media Tuesday.
“From the beginning of the game, as soon as the ball kicks, we have to come out there on our toes ready to go,” added the 2018 Vineland High School graduate.
Pacheco has rushed 35 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns through three games. The Vineland resident averages 4.37 yards per carry. He also has 12 receptions for 75 yards.
Pacheco had 61 rushing yards and both touchdowns in the Scarlet Knights’ season-opening 38-27 win over Michigan State on Oct. 24.
Pacheco looks to end his two-game scoring drought and find the end zone Saturday.
Rutgers being favored against Illinois doesn't matter to the team, Pacheco said.
“I feel like we have the same mindset: It’s a one-game season every week,” Pacheco said. “So we just got to keep preparing for that one game and whatever coach has planned for us, we just have to go out there and execute our jobs and make sure we are on top.”
Pacheco rushed for 68 yards in Rutgers’ 49-27 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.
The Scarlet Knights outscored the Buckeyes 24-14 in the second half. One highlight was a 66-yard run by Pacheco that set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Noah Vedral to offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal on a trick play.
Rutgers started out slow in both of its losses — against Ohio State, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press’ Top 25, and Indiana, ranked No. 10.
Those sluggish starts can’t happen Saturday, Pacheco said.
“Every week, we are going to go out there and try to get better and better,” Pacheco said. “This (season) is all Big Ten games, so this is what we have been working for. We just have to keep preparing each week and trying to get out to an early start.”
“We have to come out on top from the beginning like that and bring the energy and make sure everyone is following that energy.”
Schiano said Monday that Illinois is one of the best ball disruption defenses that he has seen in a long time.
Illinois has five forced fumbles with four recoveries and seven sacks, which is tied with Iowa for the third most in the conference.
Pacheco echoed his coach and added he believes in his teammates.
“They are a good defense,” Pacheco said. “They like to get to the ball. The main thing for us as a program is we’ve got to protect the ball and go out there and keep chopping every down.
“Every down, every time we get the opportunity, we have to make sure we protect that ball and fall forward.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
