Villanova's Saddiq Bey could be a valuable three-and-D option for Sixers

All that came while averaging a team-best 16.1 points last season as a sophomore. His 45.1% shooting on three-pointers ranked fourth in the nation.

If there’s a knock on Bey, it’s a lack of elite athleticism and ability to create his own shot in the NBA. However, Bey is still regarded as one of the more NBA-ready players in this draft. He could develop into a solid 3-and-D type of player.

“There are some questions you would like answered about him,” said Ryan Blake, a draft consultant for NBA teams, “but he’s a skilled combo forward that has the upside to play both ends of the floor, that has an upside to be a threat.”

But, as a middle- to late-first-round pick, Bey could go to a team that already has solid go-to veterans. He was asked how he sees his role in that scenario.

“It’s something that I can’t control,” Bey said. “I can just control my work ethic. I think personally for whatever team I’m blessed enough to be able to make it to that level, it’s whatever role they see in me.”

The one thing NBA teams see is that he comes from a program known for producing NBA-ready players.