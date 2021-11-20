Veilleux steps in to lead Penn State over Rutgers, 28-0

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Christian Veilleux stepped in for an injured Sean Clifford and tossed three touchdown passes to lead Penn State to a 28-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

The freshman quarterback was thrust into action when an unspecified injury forced Clifford out of the game midway through the first quarter.

Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and Malick Meiga caught touchdown passes and Keyvone Lee ran for a score for the Nittany Lions (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) who snapped a two-game skid at Beaver Stadium.

Although he had never played a collegiate down and took a while to find his rhythm, Veilleux settled in and the rest of Penn State’s offense did enough in the second half to beat the Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6) for the 15th straight time.

Veilleux completed 15 of 24 passes for 235 yards. His eight-yard pass to Dotson with 1:03 to play in the second quarter broke a scoreless tie and was the lone highlight to that point in a game that had been without any.

Both offenses traded punts and just-missed turnovers in the first quarter. They combined for just 53 yards on 31 plays in the opening 15 minutes before Penn State managed the 10-play drive capped by Dotson’s 10th touchdown catch of the year.