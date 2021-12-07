UConn's Bueckers suffered fracture, may miss up to 2 months

STORRS, Conn. — UConn star Paige Bueckers suffered a fracture just below her left knee and will be sidelined for up to two months, the school said Tuesday.

Last season’s women’s college basketball player of the year was dribbling up the court with under 40 seconds left in Sunday’s 73-54 victory over Notre Dame when she stumbled and came down awkwardly. She had to be carried off the court.

The school said an MRI and CT scan showed she suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which is a break of the tibia bone that extends into the knee joint. It has a recovery time estimated at between six and eight weeks.

UConn coach Geno Aureimma said the school will not rush Bueckers back to the court.

“We’ve had players get injured in the past and my philosophy here is, I’m not interested in how fast we can get someone back. I’m interested in what’s best for them long term,” he said. “Every decision made will prioritize what’s best for Paige and her career. Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process.”

Bueckers is averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds for No. 3 UConn.