Tyler Dorsett, Alex Pallen earn NJAC swimming, diving awards for Montclair State: College notebook

The Montclair State University men’s swimming team ended the 2021 portion of its season with a win and a couple of accolades.
The Red Hawks beat the College of Staten Island 117-72 on Friday, getting help from a pair of former local standouts.
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami H.S.) won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 7.84 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (54.56). He also swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:43.48). Alex Pallen (Southern Regional) won the 1-meter dive (105.10 points).
On Monday, Dorsett was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week, and Pallen was named the NJAC Diver of the Week for the second time this season. The Red Hawks (4-2) will resume their season Jan. 8 with training in Clearwater, Florida, including a meet with NCAA Division I Seton Hall on Jan. 11.
Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) placed second in the 200-yard butterfly (1:55.73) in Yale’s 237-60 win over Southern Connecticut State.
Men’s basketball
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored two points and got one rebound in Hampton’s 54-53 win over William & Mary. He scored nine and grabbed three rebounds in a 67-54 loss to Loyola Maryland.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 84-71 win over Loyola Maryland. He had 10 points and five rebounds in a 74-64 loss to Connecticut.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) scored four points and got three rebounds in Saint Francis’ 83-73 loss to American.
Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had five points and six rebounds in Temple’s 72-68 win over Vanderbilt. He scored 11, grabbed six rebounds and added two steals in a 68-49 loss to Saint Joseph’s.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 10, grabbed eight rebounds and added four assists in Virginia Tech’s 93-60 win over Cornell. He had eight points and 10 rebounds in a 62-57 loss to Dayton.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 19 and added two rebounds and two assists in Goldey-Beacom’s 72-54 loss to Jefferson. He had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 64-60 win over University of the Sciences.
Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had four rebounds and four assists in Holy Family’s 50-47 loss to Georgian Court. He had five rebounds, three points and two assists in a 90-68 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) had five points, six rebounds and seven assists in the University of Sciences’ 67-66 win over Wilmington. He had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in a 64-60 loss to Goldey-Beacom.
Pat Costa (Hammonton) scored four, and Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) added two points and two rebounds in Cabrini’s 106-90 loss to Lancaster Bible.
Matthew Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) had six points, five rebounds and three blocks, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) added six points, four assists and two rebounds in Drew’s 85-64 win over Brooklyn.
Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 19 and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench in Rowan’s 80-71 win over Cabrini. In a 95-64 win over Rutgers-Camden, Ross had 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added five points and two rebounds. In a 103-79 win over William Paterson, Ross scored 13 to go with four assists, three steals and three rebounds, and Wright scored 19 and grabbed three rebounds.
Luke Mazur (Mainland) and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) each scored 11 in Widener’s 89-82 loss to Eastern.
Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had two points and three rebounds in Cecil College’s 79-70 win over Niagara County Community College.
Women’s indoor track
Monmouth’s Annie Rutledge (EHT) placed 10th in the 300-meter run (41.88) at the Wagner Seahawk Shootout.
Grace Burke (Ocean City) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s third-place sprint medley relay that ran a school-record 4:20.86 at the Wagner Seahawk Shootout. She was also on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:13.20) and was 27th in the 300 (43.73).
Holy Family’s Shaunajah Davis (Oakcrest) was sixth in the 60 dash (8.12) at the Wagner Seahawk Shootout. She also placed 16th in the 300 (42.22). Jillian Gatley (Mainland) was 14th in the pole vault (2.80 meters, a school record) and 15th in the triple jump (9 meters). Zane’ McNeil (Charter Tech) was 19th in the mile (5:55.18).
Men’s indoor track
Monmouth’s Ahmad Brock (EHT) placed third in the 60 dash (6.96) at the Wagner Seahawk Shootout. He and Danny Fenton (Millville) ran on the fourth-place sprint medley relay (3:36.45). Fenton placed 13th in the 300 (35.58).
Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City) ran on Holy Family’s fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:28.90) at the Wagner Seahawk Shootout.
