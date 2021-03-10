Top-seeded Marist overcomes slow start, to play in MAAC Tourney semis Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — The Marist College women's basketball team suffered a tough loss to close out its regular season last week.
The top-seeded Red Foxes still earned a first-round bye in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, giving them extra time to rest and fashion a great game plan heading into Wednesday's quarterfinals round.
Marist put together strong second and third quarters to win 63-55 over ninth-seeded Siena in the MAAC quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The Red Foxes (16-3, 14-3 MAAC) play the winner of fifth-seeded Manhattan and fourth-seeded Fairfield in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday.
Sarah Barcello scored a game-high 20 points, had six steals and grabbed five rebounds for Marist, and Willow Duffell scored 14 and grabbed 14 rebounds for the double-double.
"I couldn't do it without my teammates," Barcello said. "We are in this together and just got to love them. Like I said, it was a team win or sure."
Siena (4-9, 3-9 MAAC) finished the first quarter on a 9-3 run and led 19-13. The Saints then extended their lead to 24-13 early in the second as Marist just could not get much going offensively.
Siena was coming off a 74-65 win over Niagara in the first round Tuesday.
"(Siena) was definitely confident, and they were ready to play," Duffell said. "Maybe from the off day, and they had a game, made us a little rusty. It kind of took a little bit to gather ourselves. But we are a team that doesn't give up."
Marist soon showed why it is the top seed in the tournament.
Barcello scored 10 second-quarter points, including two 3-pointers, and Anabel Ellison sank another 3 to help the Red Foxes go on a 19-6 run to close out the second and take a 32-30 lead into halftime.
Marist led 55-38 after three quarters.
"Like Willow said, we don't give up, and we kept pushing," Barcello said.
Barcello, a 5-foot-10 junior guard, said that in order to fight back the Red Foxes had to buckle down on defense, especially finding a way to take out Siena guard Isis Young, who averaged 19.6 points per game.
Young, a Berlin, Camden County, resident and Life Center Academy graduate, finished with 11 points and three rebounds. Margo Peterson, from Lafayette, Sussex County, led with 13 points. Peterson and Young each made three 3s. Tobulayefa Watts scored 10 and had three blocks.
Barcello said that swarming the paint on defense and not letting Young get many opportunities was huge.
Barcello and Duffell said teammates Kendall Krick and Trinasia Kennedy did a great job defending Young.
"We knew (Young) was the glue to their offense and the glue to their team," Duffell said. "So, focusing on her was really important."
Young scored five of Siena's 17 fourth-quarter points. The Saints pulled in as close as five points but could not complete the comeback. Marist coach Brian Giorgis admitted his team did not look good in the first quarter and allowing the Saints to march back after trailing by 17 after three was not the best situation to get in, but his team held on.
And that is what made him proud.
"These kids just never cease to amaze me," Giorgis said.
'I was worried in the fourth quarter because I played ids a lot of minutes. Their legs we tired, but I think Siena ran out of gas too. That second game is always kind of tough and it was our first game. … the kids are just resilient."
Duffell and Allie Best are the only seniors for Marist. But they are huge leaders on the team and refuse to quit, Giorgis said. Best scored six points, had six assists and grabbed five rebounds.
"These kids just follow them and I hope they can lead them to a MAAC championship," Giorgis said.
Duffell even acted as a leader in the postgame interviews, encouraging Barcello to continue her dominance Wednesday into the rest of the tournament."
"I haven't seen AAC energy Sarah in a very long time," Duffell said with a laugh. "She went absolutely crazy (Wednesday). I just loved every second of it and hoping she is brining it for the next two games because it was awesome.
Siena; 19 11 8 17 — 55
Marist; 13 19 23 8 — 63
M—Barcello 20, Duffell 14, Kennedy 10, Best 6, Demember-Shazer 6, Ellison 5, Krick 2.
S—Peterson 13, Young 11, Watts 10, Brown 9, Gerostergiou 8, Anthony 4.
3-pointer—Kennedy (2), Barcello (2), Ellison, Duffell M; Peterson (3), Young (3) Brown S.
Records—Marist 16-3; Siena 4-9.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
