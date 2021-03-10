Top-seeded Marist overcomes slow start, to play in MAAC Tourney semis Friday

"We knew (Young) was the glue to their offense and the glue to their team," Duffell said. "So, focusing on her was really important."

Young scored five of Siena's 17 fourth-quarter points. The Saints pulled in as close as five points but could not complete the comeback. Marist coach Brian Giorgis admitted his team did not look good in the first quarter and allowing the Saints to march back after trailing by 17 after three was not the best situation to get in, but his team held on.

And that is what made him proud.

"These kids just never cease to amaze me," Giorgis said.

'I was worried in the fourth quarter because I played ids a lot of minutes. Their legs we tired, but I think Siena ran out of gas too. That second game is always kind of tough and it was our first game. … the kids are just resilient."

Duffell and Allie Best are the only seniors for Marist. But they are huge leaders on the team and refuse to quit, Giorgis said. Best scored six points, had six assists and grabbed five rebounds.

"These kids just follow them and I hope they can lead them to a MAAC championship," Giorgis said.